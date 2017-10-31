William A. Hendershot, 69

William A. Hendershott, 69, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in his home.

Born June 16, 1948, he was a son of the late Graydon and Jean White Hendershott.

Since retiring his loves were fishing, boating and relaxing with his wife, family and “cabin buddies” at Leesville Lake.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Deem; son, Jason (Karen) Hendershott of Aurora, OH; daughter, Jessica (Hendershott) Stutsman of Riverside, IA; grandchildren, Tennyson, Olivia, Samuel and Sophie; siblings, Larry Hendershott, Cynthia Anderson, Robert Hendershott, Graydon Hendershott and David Hendershott.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Lesley Hendershott, and son-in-law, Michael Stutsman.

Services for William will be held Friday, Nov. 3, at noon in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 89 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or at myhospice.org.