William R. Beeson, 75, of Carrollton passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2017, in his home.

Born Oct. 4, 1941, in Salem, he was a son of the late William F. and Katherine Stone Beeson.

William was a police officer for Butler Township, Columbiana County, and a machinist at United Tool and Die.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth White; two sons, William Beeson and Kenneth (Carrie) Beeson; daughter, Susan Bhe; stepchildren, Bethany (Steven) Bernard and Brian (Andrea) Main; 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Beeson.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 25, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made in William’s name to Crossroads Hospice at Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th St., Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146, or at crhcf.org/donate.