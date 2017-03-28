William R. “Bill” Spence, 75

William Richard “Bill” Spence, 75, of Bemus Point, NY, formerly of Atwood Lake, OH, passed away Feb. 18, 2017, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Scottsdale, AZ.

He leaves his beloved wife of 48 years to cherish his memory, Margaret Louise “Weezie” Spence; his devoted son, William Madison “Matt” (Anna) Spence; his adoring daughter, Margaret “Megg” (Mark) Hondru; and two granddaughters and five grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Susan Louise; his parents, William and Dorothy Spence; and his sister, Gail Lennon.

Bill was a 1958 Graduate of Boston Latin High School and a 1964 graduate of Boston University, where he earned his Aeronautical Engineering degree. Bill then proudly served his country as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Air Force, Patrol Squadron Forty. His squadron served in the Philippines, the South China Sea, the Formosa Strait and Vietnam. His professional career was spent as senior chemical sales engineer at Praxair, formerly Union Carbide.

Bill enjoyed life, his friends, but above all, he enjoyed his family. He treasured his time raising his family at Atwood Lake, boating, sailing and telling memorable stories. He was a longtime Ham radio operator.

Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Bill’s Life June 17 in Bemus Point. The celebration will continue immediately following at the See-Zurh House, to commemorate Bill’s wonderful life. Interment with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to My Monticello Fund, P.O. Box 217, Charlottesville, VA 22902.