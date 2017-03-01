William R. Bradley, 79, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 19, 1937, in Dellroy, he was a son to the late William H. and Luella (Mitchell) Bradley.

He was a Carrollton resident for the past 42 years and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was formerly employed at Portec Inc. William was an avid writer and was a member of ASCAP. He was a life member of the DAV and VFW, and was a former member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Kay (Weston) Bradley; one son, James (Sue) Bradley; one daughter, Linda (Ron Simmers) Bradley; two grandchildren, Rebecca (Tyler) Lewis and Alexandra Simmers; one sister, Donna (Bob) James; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Funeral services will be March 3 at 1 p.m. in Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave., with Stephen Kimbrel officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday from 12-1 p.m.

