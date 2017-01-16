William R. Goebeler, 77, of Minerva, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Born Nov. 29, 1939, in Canton, he was a son to William and Lydia (Klebaum) Goebeler.

He retired from the Timken Company where he had worked for 30 years. He graduated from Timken High School in 1957, and was a member of the Stark County Pony Breeders Association and the American Draft Horses Association.

He is survived by five daughters, Lynnette (Jack) Fry and Natalie Conrad, both of Malvern, Kathy (Perry) Whitmyer of Salineville, Lisa (Mike) Morgan of Minerva and Amanda Goebeler of Carrollton; son, Teddy (Dawn) Goebeler; brother, Richard (Judy) Goebeler; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette (Tritt) Goebeler, who died in 1985; and a son-in-law, Chuck Conrad.

Following cremation, private family services were held with burial in Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

