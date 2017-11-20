Williams G. Shoffit

William Glenn Shoffit “Shifty” of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 12, 2017.

He was born in Nogo, AK, to William and Geraldine (Mathis).

Shifty worked construction and on the Pipeline. His favorite hobby was restoring cars. He was blessed by having many loving friends and family.

He is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Brian) Cairns of Dellroy and Terri Shoffit of Carrollton; his mother, Geraldine of Carrollton; three sisters, Carolyn Wall, Marilyn Shoffit and Jo Ann Finn; brother, Gary Horn of Carrollton; an aunt, Sylvia Watts of Arkansas; and three grandchildren, Amber Cairns (Joe) Dolak, Emily Cairns and Haley Cairns.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Shoffit; stepfather, Bryce Horn; three brothers, Doyle Shoffit, James Shoffit and Dean Shoffit; a grandson, Aaron Cairns; and a granddaughter, Brianna Shoffit-Allen.

A graveside service was held Nov. 18 in Nogo, AK.