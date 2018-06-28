Willie, Cara Cook team up to win Big Worm Off

CARROLLTON – Willie, a worm raced by Cara Cook of Harlem Springs, was the winner of the Big Worm Off.

Held in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program at the Carroll County District Library, 179 racers compete in five races. According to Marcia Schaffer, children’s librarian, temperature played a part in race results.

“ The high temperature/humidity were a factor in the races Monday and Tuesday, producing slower heats. The daily winner on Monday went the entire three minutes, at which point we stop the race. Wednesday was the fastest race day with several worms finishing in 39 seconds or less!” Schaffer said. “The fastest time overall was in Thursday’s Last Chance Worm Race with a time of 30 seconds, squirmed by the worm belonging to Jacob Hill, one of our finalist Worm Off competitors. His worm was too exhausted to pull off the win on Friday, though. We had Sister Krista from Tennessee bless the worms Thursday, which I’m sure accounted for the speedy time turned in.”

Even though the temperature was cool, the rainy weather slowed the worms. The big race lasted three minutes with Cook’s worm edging out Brock VanFossen’s entry.

Cook, 9, is the daughter of Scott and Corrina Cook.