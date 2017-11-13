Wilma K. Burkhart, 96, of Greensboro, NC, and formerly Malvern, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Spring Arbor of Greensboro, NC.

Born Oct. 3, 1921, in California, MO, she was a daughter to Carrel and Bertha (Lehman) Fulks.

She retired from Diebold where she worked for 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern.

She is survived by a daughter, Robert (Betty) Santucci of Greensboro, NC; granddaughter, Tammy (Mike) Johnson of Greensboro, NC; and two great grandchildren, Katie and Taylor Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Burkhart, who died in 2001; son, Gerald Burkhart, who died in 2011; three sisters, Fern Hesse, Miriam McDaniel and Ila Geiser; and three brothers, Leland, Henry and Lawrence Fulks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services Thursday in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Building Fund. Those wishing to send condolences sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.