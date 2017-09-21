Window gets new life with custom made, stained glass replacement

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

HARLEM SPRINGS – Carl Smith has done carpentry work for 40 years and recently put his skills to work on rebuilding, creating and installing a stained glass window in the Lee Twp. Community Building in Harlem Springs.

The building, a former Methodist Church, was built in 1884 and the bottom of the original window was rotten. Smith and the trustees determined it was not worth repairing and Smith was asked to build a new one. The old window was filled with clear glass and had only five glass panels still intact.

Smith decided to install large panels of stained glass held in place with wood instead of going the traditional way with lead kame. This would be more cost effective and less time consuming.

It took Smith about three months of working in the evenings to complete the window. He chose poplar wood to build the window due to it holding up well outdoors. He drew the pattern on the wood and began cutting the shapes out to make a star. He used a router on the edges and hand carved all the points of the triangle shapes.

After the pattern was cut out, he primed and painted the base and attached the molding.

Smith traveled to Wissmach Glass Company in Paden City, WV, to purchase the stained glass. Usually the glass comes in 4×6-foot sheets but Wissmach Glass sells the broken pieces.

The finished project is five-foot in diameter, 3 3/4-inches thick and weighs 110 lbs.

“All the pieces are 20-inches or less in size,” explained Smith. “They are in boxes by color. You sort through to find what you want.”

He chose the colors and then cut them to fit.

“I built a back frame with larger cutouts to accommodate the glass,” Smith said. “The glass slides in between the wood frames.”

He installed the window with help from three Amish men who “did a fantastic job,” he noted. After installation, he put the glass pieces in and fastened the window in.

Smith was a factory worker at Masco Tech in Minerva until he lost his job in 2008. In 2010 he went back to school and earned an associate’s degree in Building Restoration and Preservation from Belmont Technical College.

Now self-employed, he restores old buildings and can design and create stained glass windows for people.

“I’ve always enjoyed woodworking,” he said. “It’s something I’ve taken up more so since I lost my job.”

Smith lives on Germano Rd. outside Kilgore with his wife, Peggy, and son, Zane. For questions, call Smith at 330-340-4681.