Winona Brooks, 86

Winona “Nonnie” Brooks, 86, of Dellroy passed away Sunday morning Nov. 5, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born July 29, 1931, in Dellroy, she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Christena Buehler McCarty.

She is survived by two sons, Roger (Robin) Brooks and Robert (Jeannie) Brooks, both of Carrollton; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, James McCarty; and brother-in-law, Earl Ledford.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, April 8, 1989; two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nonnie’s name to the Dellroy Fire Department, 16 N. Ohio St., Dellroy, OH 44620.