Work begins next week on SR 9, SR 171 project, detour planned

CARROLLTON – Work is expected to start April 24 that will restrict traffic on State Route 9 (SR 9) north of Carrollton as part of the $1.13 million intersection improvement project that began last fall.

Next week, SR 9 traffic will be maintained in one lane with flaggers for pipe installation prior to the road closing May 1 for 30 days.

Starting May 1, SR 9 traffic will be detoured on SR 39 west to SR 43 north to SR 171 east back to SR 9, and reverse.

The project will improve the intersection by horizontally realigning SR 9 (Kensington Rd.) and raising the vertical profile of SR 171 (Waynesburg Rd.).

Tree and stump cutting work was completed last year to allow for required utility relocations.

ODOT’s contractor is Central-Allied Enterprises Inc., from Canton. The completion date is Sept. 30, 2017.