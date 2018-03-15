Wrestlers find success in Columbus

By Carol McIntire

Editor

COLUMBUS – Ben Pasiuk’s name was printed on the bottom line of the top half of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II 145 lb. state wrestling tournament bracket.

Mitch Moore’s name was printed on the bottom line of the lower bracket.

Fourteen names and 14 matches separated the two on a bracket that filtered down to two lines and then one line that read “First Place” underneath it.

What were the odds of the name on the bottom line of the top half and the name on the bottom line of the lower half appearing in the championship match the final evening of the event?

If you are a betting person, the odds were in your favor. After all, Moore, a senior at St. Paris Graham, was a three-time state champion. Pasiuk, a junior, was a two time state runner-up, finishing second to Moore last year at 132 lbs.

The scenario played out Thursday and Friday as the two advanced through one match Thursday and two matches Friday to set the stage for the championship Saturday evening in front of a packed house at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The pair battled through a scoreless first period on their feet. Moore picked up a point for an escape and two for a takedown to lead 3-0 after two periods. Pasiuk was awarded one point for Moore stalling with just under a minute in the final period. From the down position, Pasiuk quickly got to his feet and freed himself for an escape point with 45 seconds left in the match. Trailing by one point, Pasiuk was poised to take a shot for a takedown, but Moore made the first move and tried to stall. The official called a stalemate with 12 seconds left, but time ran out before Pasiuk could score. Moore became the 30th four-time state champion in OHSAA history and Pasiuk became a three-time state runner up.

“I knew what I was up against going in,” said Pasiuk. “We had a good strategy. It didn’t work out, but I gave him a run for his money.”

Pasiuk played out the scenario after he got his escape with 45 seconds left.

“We knew he isn’t one to take a shot, so I wasn’t expecting him to take the first shot, but he did and then tried to stall. At that point, there wasn’t enough time left.”

To earn a spot in the championship match, Pasiuk defeated three opponents.

He wasted little time in pinning Colton Turnbaugh of Ontario in his opening match, turning the sophomore onto his back just 34 seconds into the first period.

He then earned a 17-2 technical fall win over Tipp City Tippecanoe senior Caleb Blake in the championship quarterfinals and won a 5-2 decision over Dayton Chaminade Julienne senior Micah Marshall to qualify for the championship match.

SHAW, DANIELS PLACE

Carrollton also earned a third and fifth place finish in the tournament.

Senior Justin Shaw placed third at 152 lbs. and junior Brandon Daniels finished fifth at 160 lbs.

Shaw, who finished fifth at 138 lbs. last year as a junior, was pleased with his performance.

“I feel great,” he said following the match. “My goal was to be a state champion, but that didn’t happen. I am glad I was able to fight back and get third.”

In the final match of his high school career, Shaw faced Isaac Yoho of Peninsula Woodridge for third place, who he also faced in the opening round of the tournament and pinned in 4:36.

Yoho advanced through the consolation bracket to the third place match by defeating Sandro Ramirez, the wrestler who sent Shaw to the consolation bracket in the championship semifinals.

After a scoreless first quarter, Shaw fell behind 3-0 in the second and then scored all nine of his points in the final period for a 9-5 win.

“It was a mental battle,” said Shaw following the win. “I beat him in the opening round, but he had a good tournament and fought back to get to the third place match. I just went out there and did what I know how to do and it worked out.”

Shaw built an 8-2 lead on Isaac Yoho of Peninsula Woodridge before pinning the senior 4:36 into his first match of tournament. He then dropped into the consolation bracket with an 8-6 loss to Sandro Ramirez of Wauseon. In the second round of the consolation bracket, he decisioned David Reinhart of Canfield 5-2 to advance. In the third round of the consolation bracket, Shaw posted a 7-3 decision over Luke McKeon of Mentor Lake Catholic.

Daniels opened the tournament with a 19-9 major decision over Washington Courthouse Miami Trace junior James Munro. He advanced to the championship semi finals with a 10-4 win over Bellevue freshman Justin Mayes and was pinned by Ryan Thomas of St. Paris Graham in 1:53. Thomas was the 2017 160 lb. state champion. In the match for fifth place, Daniels faced Xavier Torres of Wauseon. Daniels scored the only points of the match, an escape in the third period, to win 1-0.

“I kept my hopes up and went in with a good mentality,” Daniels said following the match. “It means a lot to get on the podium. I have been drilling with Ben (Pasiuk) which has really helped me this year. We have good teammates and coaches who push us hard. I plan to work harder to get back here next year and place higher.”

Brandon Brown (113) and Alex Carrothers (182) bowed out of the tournament the first night of competition.

Both lost their first match and moved into the consolation round, where they lost a second match and were eliminated.

Brown lost his first match to Christian Wayt of West Branch by a 9-1 major decision and Carrothers fell 7-0 to Gabe Phillips of Norwalk.

In the consolation round, Brown lost 2-1 to Jimmy Balazy of Parma Padua Franciscan and Carrothers fell 6-4 to Kenny Marra of West Branch.

The Warriors finished ninth as a team with 47.5 points in Division II.

St. Paris Graham won the team title with 231 points, Steubenville placed fourth with 65, Claymont eighth with 49 and Louisville 11th with 42.5 points.

Coach Ken Pasiuk was pleased with the effort of his state qualifiers.

“We are very excited about all the boys who placed and feel they are all very deserving of their accomplishments. They have worked hard and pushed each other daily in order to be wrestling on the third day of the tournament.”