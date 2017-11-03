Yvonne R. Sweebe, 85, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, OH.

Born March 6, 1932, in Stillwater, OH, she was a daughter to the late James A. and Bonnie (Copeland) Gray.

Yvonne was a homemaker and a member of Carrollton Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was the happiest while she was tending to her animals, which included dogs, cats, chickens and goats.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Richard (Bonnie) Sweebe of Strongsville, David Sweebe of Carrollton, Kathy (Thomas) Butler of North Carolina and Bart (Kim) Sweebe of South Dakota; grandchildren, Zachary, George, Eric, Thomas, Angel, Alex, Nathaniel and Andrew; 12 great grandchildren; her brother, Francis (Mildred) Gray of New Philadelphia; and sister in-law, Barbara Gray of Dover.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert H. Sweebe, who preceded her in death April 16, 2013; and brothers, Marcelus Gray and George Gray.

A private graveside service will take place at Foxfield Preserve Nature Cemetery where she will be buried next to her husband, Delbert. Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Yvonne, visit her obituary link at www.tolandherzig.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663, or Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.