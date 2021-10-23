Area News
Bowe breaks records: Hornets’ boys place third at Claymont
While many other schools’ track programs won’t get on the oval until April, Malvern got an early start, taking part in the Claymont Jeff Arthurs Invitational 2025, held at Claymont Stadium on March 29. The Hornets acquitted themselves well as the boys placed third out...
CHS Lady Warriors softball sweep first three games
By Ray Sarvis FPS Correspondent What’s that old English wedding rhyme? Something old, something new... Carrollton softball made use of the custom, blending freshman Reagan Schneiders with the seasoned veteran bats of Jordan Pittman, Marleigh Osolin and Breeanna...
CHS Warriors split their first two games on the diamond
By Ray Sarvis FPS Correspondent There is no better way to kick off the baseball season than with a tournament, which is precisely what Carrollton did over the weekend at Granville High School. First, the Warriors faced Canton GlenOak on Friday, March 28, before...
Community
Twain by Two comes to Minerva
The Minerva Community Charitable Fund presents the Largely Literary Theater Company’s Twain by Two in a special fundraising event on Saturday, April 12, at 7 p.m., at the Roxy Theatre. The two-act collection of material by Mark Twain is performed by the Largely...
Washee Washee Laundry opens in Carrollton
By Thomas Clapper FPS Staff Writer Washee Washee Laundry has opened its doors to all, with an official grand opening set for April 5, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. The laundromat is open 24 hours and is a self-service facility. Owners John and Jennifer Campbell’s dream of opening a...
Commissioners review lift station proposal
By Thomas Clapper FPS Staff Writer Carroll County Commissioners met with Environmental Services Director Roy Ford at their Thursday, March 27, meeting regarding an Engineering Associates Inc. proposal. Ford asked commissioners to accept an agreement from Engineering...
Sports
Bowe breaks records: Hornets’ boys place third at Claymont
While many other schools’ track programs won’t get on the oval until April, Malvern got an early start, taking part in the Claymont Jeff Arthurs Invitational 2025, held at Claymont Stadium on March 29. The Hornets acquitted themselves well as the boys placed third out...
CHS Lady Warriors softball sweep first three games
By Ray Sarvis FPS Correspondent What’s that old English wedding rhyme? Something old, something new... Carrollton softball made use of the custom, blending freshman Reagan Schneiders with the seasoned veteran bats of Jordan Pittman, Marleigh Osolin and Breeanna...
CHS Warriors split their first two games on the diamond
By Ray Sarvis FPS Correspondent There is no better way to kick off the baseball season than with a tournament, which is precisely what Carrollton did over the weekend at Granville High School. First, the Warriors faced Canton GlenOak on Friday, March 28, before...
Obituaries
Viola M. Gordon
Viola May Gordon, 104, a longtime resident of Malvern, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Centreville Village in...
Jean Matthews Martin
Jean Matthews Martin, 73, was an amazing woman who forever touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Born in Cleveland on May 4, 1951,...
Calogero “Chuck” A. Erba
Calogero “Chuck” A. Erba, 84, a former Bowerston area resident, died early Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025. He passed at the CareCore at...
Beverly M. Wiley
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Beverly Mae (Carter) Wiley, 83, on March 24, 2025. Beverly passed away...
Gerald L. Miller
Gerald Lemoine “Jiggs” Miller, age 95, of Scio, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz. Born July...
Raymond E. Keister
Raymond E. Keister, 88, of Minerva, passed away Friday, March 21, 2025, in Aultman Hospital. He was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Pekin to Earl...