James R. White

James R. White, 84, of Gnadenhutten, passed away at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison on Sunday, December 29, 2013 after a period of declining health. Born November 21, 1929 in Tippecanoe, he was a son of the late Otis Odell and Minnie Catherine (Holmes) White.

The last of his family’s generation, Jim was preceded in death by nine siblings, Ed, Jessie, George, Otis Jr., Mary Jane, David, Fred, Robert and Anna, in addition to his parents.

Services for Jim, officiated by Jim Shamel, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Gnadenhutten’s Clay-Union Cemetery with a military committal service by members of the Tuscarawas V.F.W. Post. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Those wishing to honor Jim’s memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to T4C, 1458 5th St. N.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 in keeping with his spirit of supporting local charities with a focus on children and their well-being.

A full obituary will appear in the next print edition of the Harrison News-Herald.