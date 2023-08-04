Timothy D. Hartong

After a long struggle with cancer, Timothy Dale Hartong went Home to be with his Lord in Heaven on Aug. 2, 2023.

Tim was blessed with a long and full life.

He was the son of Dale and Mildred (Miller) Hartong.

The family moved to a small farm near Harlem Springs when he was age 12. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1961. He was active in football all 4 years playing both the offensive and defensive line and also as nose guard for which he received All Ohio Third Team honors. He would later be inducted into Carrollton’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tim attended one semester at East Missouri State University on a football scholarship but hated being away from home. So, he came home but enlisted in the Navy where he flew on the crew of a P2V “submarine hunter.” He served for 4 years stationed in Jacksonville, Florida.

He had met his future wife, Kenne Ford, in high school. They married during his service in May of 1964 and after discharge from the Navy in 1966 they returned to become longtime residents of Carrollton – uptown Scroggsfield to be specific. He belonged to Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. He worked for 38 years and retired from AEP as a lineman. He was known to be out on call at all times of the day or night.

Understandably, Tim was often found outdoors enjoying nature and sitting on the porch watching thunderstorms roll in. He was well known for his sense of humor and pranking family members. His hobbies included woodworking and working on old Willys jeeps. He especially enjoyed his family.

He and his wife created a large, loving family, and he is survived by her and by his sons, Shaun (Deb), Josh (Angie), Micah (Becky), and by his daughters, Jess (Doug) Bower, and Amber (Nathan) Gotschall.

His greatest joys were his grandkids, Tim (Holly) Hartong, Rachel (Dan) Houser, Paden Hartong, Renee (Noe) Gonzalez, Caleb Hartong, Lane (Kady) Hartong, Emily and Aidan Bower, and Alexandria, Macy, Ella, and Josie Gotschall.

He is also survived by the next generation of blessings, Wesley Hartong and Grace Houser, with two new additions expected within the year.

He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Davis.

Welcoming him into heaven are his mom and dad, Dale and Millie Hartong; sister, Cindy Spencer; son, Matthew Hartong; daughter-in-law, Theresa (Rutledge) Hartong; and his brother, Eric Hartong.

Tim was known for his quiet strength and patience, his knack for holding babies, and his ability to fix anything. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

The family is respecting his wishes and will be having a private celebration of life.