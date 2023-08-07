Carol Vint

Carol L. Vint, 77, of Amsterdam, passed away in her home Friday, July 28, 2023.

She was born Nov. 9, 1945, to the late Clyde Lee and Irene Louise (Baer) Foster.

Carol is survived by four daughters, Becky (John) Worley, Shelley (Thomas) Mcafee, Nancy (Rickie) Mcafee, and Mary (Jason) Vint; 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ester Ray and Irene Morgan.

Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Vint Jr. in 2022; great-granddaughter, Bryleigh Vint; four brothers, Henry and Charles Young, Leslie and James Foster; sister, Mary Cartwright; and son-in-law, Richard Mcafee, Sr.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam with Pastor Kathy Thomas officiating.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until the time of services.

Carol L. Vint, 77, of Amsterdam, passed away in her home Friday, July 28, 2023.

She was born Nov. 9, 1945, to the late Clyde Lee and Irene Louise (Baer) Foster.

Carol is survived by four daughters, Becky (John) Worley, Shelley (Thomas) Mcafee, Nancy (Rickie) Mcafee, and Mary (Jason) Vint; 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ester Ray and Irene Morgan.

Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Vint Jr. in 2022; great-granddaughter, Bryleigh Vint; four brothers, Henry and Charles Young, Leslie and James Foster; sister, Mary Cartwright; and son-in-law, Richard Mcafee, Sr.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam with Pastor Kathy Thomas officiating.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until the time of services.