Hallie M. Grimes

Hallie M. Grimes, 99, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2023, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care following a brief illness.

A daughter of the late Charles and Ella Shick Kibble, she was born Sept. 10, 1923, in Harrisville, Ohio.

Hallie was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, where she was a Prayer Warrior and active in the Women’s Organization.

She is survived by her sons, G. Kenneth (Marilyn) Grimes of Wellsville and Robert (Carole Wohlwend) Grimes of Dover; a grandson, Michael (Nanielle) Grimes; and a great-grandson, Keenan Michelsen.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2004; two grandchildren; a brother, and three sisters.

Funeral services for Hallie will be Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Rick Dawson officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, neighbors and friends.