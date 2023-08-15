Viola Sue Gamble, 77, of Malvern, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Malvern, to Ralph and Ruth (Gotschall) Gamble.

She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva, where she worked 43 years. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1964 and is a member of the Malvern United Methodist Church. She was a mandolin player for many years and holds the title of best mandolin player in Ohio. She played with the band, Northern Blend.

She is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Robert, Kenneth and David Gamble.

She is survived by 3 nieces, Tammee (Dee) Tiller of Minerva, Sheree Larson of Florida, and Chris (Brian) Lee of Florida; several great nieces and great nephews; very close friends, Edna Williamson and Connie Hardman, and all of her much loved musical friends and family she has met over the years.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 17 at noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Aaron officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday two hours prior to services from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home.

