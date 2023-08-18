Ruth A. Streley

Ruth A. Streley, 79, of Jewett, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Trinity Hospital in Steubenville after a brief illness.

Born April 19, 1944, in Bloomingdale, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and Clara (Beckley) Randolph.

Ruth was a member of the Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church in Carrollton. She loved spending time with her family, as well as going to Amish country.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Streley, whom she married Dec. 11, 2021; daughter, Sherry Miser; stepson, David (Lisa) Streley; stepdaughter, Jenny Bick; four step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Thorn of Bloomingdale; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Miser, in 2020; three brothers, Joe, Tom, and George Randolph; and two sisters, Freda Enochs and Ellen Gundrum.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Bill Grimes officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services.