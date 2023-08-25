Joyce E. Hemming, 74, of Carrollton, passed away Aug. 22, 2023, after an unexpected illness. Joyce is the daughter of the late Eldon and Margaret Ohler.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 24, 1948.

Joyce was a graduate of Carrollton High School and attended Malone College while working for J.C. Penney.

She met the love of her life, John Hemming while attending Carrollton. They were married Aug. 9, 1969, and went on to have three children, Cindy, Brian and Dustin.

Joyce enjoyed spending time in the kitchen cooking, baking and also sewing. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Margaret Ohler, and an infant brother, Timothy.

She is survived by husband, John; daughter, Cindy (Andy) Martin; sons, Brian (Michilyn) Hemming, and Dustin (Danielle) Hemming; grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb, Brianne, Cooper, Hannah, Jenna, Collin, Morgan and Mason; and a brother, Jeff (Tammy) Ohler.

A memorial service will be held at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Father Jonas Shell officiating.

Burial will be in Westview Cemetery at a later date.