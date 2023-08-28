Frances E. Evans

Frances Ellen Evans, 83, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, surrounded by her family in Aultman Hospital.

She was born in Minerva on Feb. 24, 1940, to Walter Lawrence and Rofa Mabel Patton.

Frances married Jerry Evans in 1959 and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. Their partnership created a beautiful legacy for their family to follow.

Frances graduated from Minerva High School in 1958. She spent her 40-year career in the banking industry, starting at Harter Bank and ending at PNC and Edward Jones.

Frances was a hardworking, thoughtful, faith-filled, and tender-hearted person. She loved spending time with family and playing cards with friends. Frances had a real gift for making people feel loved. She made the world a better place. Her family is already missing her smile, her listening ear, and her one-of-a-kind laugh.

Frances is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; her two children, Jeff (Diane) Evans, and Jan Marie (Robert) Clark; four grandchildren, Landon (Erin) Evans, Mallory Evans, Mackenzie (Elliott) Clark Detrich, and Evan Clark; as well as siblings, Charlotte Holderbaum of New Philadelphia, OH, Richard Patton of Painesville, OH, and Kathryn Joan Rossow of Louisville, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Patton.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. in the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Mission and/or the Minerva Arts Council.

