Leo L. Davis, 79, of East Rochester, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Canton, to Leo and Wilda (Sanor) Davis Sr.

He was a dairy farmer and member of the New Alexander Christian Church. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1961 and was a member of the Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, MaryAlice (Lantz) Davis, whom he married Oct. 7, 1962; two daughters, Christina Davies of Minerva, and Deborah (Tom) Ristvey of Hermitage, PA; son, Robert (Susan) Davis of East Rochester; 8 grandchildren, Hannah, Nathaniel, Matthew and Redding Davis, John and Brandon Smith, Samantha and Lantz Ristvey and 8 great-grandchildren.

Leo loved farming. His farm was known as Green Hill Acres. He loved attending tractor pulls and pulling his own tractors. He spent many summers vacationing in the Outer Banks with his family. He was loved by his children and grandchildren, whom he was so very proud of.

A private family service will be held.

