Richard R. Roberts, 80, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born March 29, 1943, in Carrollton to Charles and Mary (Aldridge) Roberts.

He retired from Sugardale Foods where he worked in the shipping department. He graduated from Carrollton High School and is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathie (Arden) Roberts, whom he married March 25, 1970; two sons, Bruce (Sandra Mason) Roberts and Ricky Roberts both of North Carolina; brother, Elton (Sandi) Roberts of Canton; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be no formal services.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.