Tad B. Courtright, 83, of Strasburg, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, at the Truman House in New Philadelphia.

A son of the late Ralph and Mildred Bahney Courtright, he was born May 10, 1940, in Canton, Ohio.

Tad will be remembered by his loving family and those who knew him as a jack of all trades. An Army veteran, Tad was always proud of his service to his country. He was active in many different organizations throughout his life, including the Carroll County Vets Club, Atwood Yacht Club, Carroll County Pilots Association, an officer of the Bobcat Villas HOA in North Port, Florida, and the Strasburg Elks where he enjoyed playing in their golf league.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, the former Kay Davies; two sons, Thomas (Missy) Courtright of Bolivar and Dan (Julie) Courtright of Delaware, Ohio; a daughter, Christine Murphy of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Madison Courtright and Kayla Murphy; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Dewell of Golden, Colorado.

In accordance with Tad’s wishes, a private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tad’s name to either Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or

The Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.