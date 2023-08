Lois L. Gray

Jan. 28, 1937 – Aug. 25, 2023

Survived by her husband, Donald Gray, Sr.; three children, Melody (Rick) Meneeley, Gary (Crystal) Collins, and Don (Susan) Gray, Jr.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date.

