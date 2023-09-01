Esther M. Nichols, 100, of Malvern, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 2023, in the Carroll Healthcare Center.

She was born May 25, 1923, in New Harrisburg to Harrison and Myrtle (John) Leggett.

She was a housewife and is the oldest living member of the Malvern First Christian Church. She is a member of the Minerva VFW Aux. #4120, Malvern American Legion Aux. #375, Carrollton Eagles Aerie #2185 and volunteered at the Malvern Care Center. She was an avid bowler for many years and loved sewing and quilting.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nichols in 2014; two sons, Charles Campbell and William Richards; 3 sisters, Ethel Ferguson, Jean Grogg, and Blanche Freitag; six brothers, Duane, Jim, John, Emery and Joe Leggett and Loyal Stoffer, and a grandson.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Mary Ellen Rios of Puerto Rico, Dorothy Holmes of Arizona, and Jackie (Mark) Wadding of Marysville, TN; stepdaughter, Debbie (Dan) Clear of Malvern; and many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Mark Black officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.