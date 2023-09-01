Linda J. Houyouse

Linda Jane (Gernert) Houyouse, 72, of Carrollton, passed away Aug. 30, 2023, after a short battle with ovarian cancer.

Linda was born July 22, 1951, in Bloomville, Ohio, the oldest daughter of Don and Shirley (Rossman) Gernert.

Linda married William Houyouse on Nov. 24, 1976, at the Bloomville United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, William Houyouse of Carrollton, and two daughters, Susan (Brian) Stover of Shelby and Kristy Bowling of Millersburg.

She had four grandchildren, Benjamin Bowling, Avery Bowling, Grace Stover and Jacob Stover. Also surviving is her mother, Shirley Gernert and her four brothers, Terry (Kathleen) Gernert of Bucyrus, Timothy (Donna) Gernert of Springfield, Joel (Irma) of Bloomville, and Daniel (Patricia) of Orlando.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don E. Gernert.

Linda retired from Buckeye Career Center in 2011 where she taught the East Holmes Business Office Training class located in Berlin, Ohio for over 20 years.

Linda was a member of both the Carroll County Genealogical Society and the Great Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for nearly 50 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Genealogical Society or the Great Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 7 in Bloomville, Ohio.

Allmon Dugger Cotton, 330-627-2121