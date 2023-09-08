James W. Turvey, 89, of Mechanicstown, passed away Sept. 5, 2023.

He was born March 13, 1934, in Bergholz, Ohio to the late Roy and Marie (Reynolds) Turvey.

Jim worked for the former Canton Malleable Iron Company for 20+ years before retiring.

He is survived by his children, Susan C. Turvey, Jane A. (Jeff Carnes) Turvey and Dana J. (Barb) Turvey.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Kay (Hawk) Turvey; and sisters, Marquerite “Peggy” Potts, Patricia “Patty” Heichelbech and Mary Ellen Turvey.

The family would like to give special thanks to Arbors of Minerva and Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.

Messages of support and sympathy may be left at www.paquelet.com.

