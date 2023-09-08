Randy L. Lozier, 63, of Carrollton, passed away Sept. 2, 2023, in Hanover Healthcare in Massillon.

He was born April 7, 1960, to Mary (Burwell) Lozier of Minerva and the late Robert Lozier.

He was a press operator for Colfor in Malvern. He is a member of the Malvern Lutheran Church and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1977. He was a former volunteer firefighter for the Augusta Fire Department and a Deputy Sheriff for the Carroll County Sheriff.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lozier of Minerva; 3 sons, Ryan (Ashley) Lozier, Aaron Lozier, and Adam (Mackenzie) Lozier, all of Carrollton; sister, Terry (Mark) Spohr; two brothers, David and Kevin Lozier; and 3 grandchildren, Aiden, Keira and Aleea Lozier.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lozier and two brothers, Christopher and Bobby Lozier.

Burial will be held at a later date in Bethlehem Cemetery.

This date need not be written down. For one so dear, so very near, will never be forgotten.