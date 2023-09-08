In memory of Rick Grady

Rick was known by many for his witty comments. He would always catch you off guard and pull a prank when needed.

In his younger years he dealt in farm equipment and always referred to himself as a big-time operator!

“What do you mean?”, was one of Rick’s many quotes known by many in Carroll County. His latest comment he always repeated was, “Ain’t that something?” His wittiness and childish smile will be missed by many.

In accordance with Rick’s wishes, no services will be held, and his final resting place will be in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Continue Onward My Friend.