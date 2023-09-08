Sabra Jo Lucas, 69, of Minerva, passed away at Alliance Community Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Sabra Jo was born in Canton, Ohio on March 6, 1954, to the late James S. Lucas and Avona Doak Benner.

Sabra Jo was a member of the First Christian Church of Minerva. She was very active in women’s events, including Secret Sisters and Women of Faith. She was also active in the home department and decorating department. She enjoyed gardening and crafts.

Sabra Jo is survived by her special friends, Jonny and Kim Miller of Minerva, and first cousins, Bryan Wade and Kelly (Lisa) Wade.

A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church of Minerva, 300 West Lincolnway, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Mr. Jason Jackson of First Christian Church of Minerva officiating.

