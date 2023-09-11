Donna M. Peterson

Donna Mae Peterson, 93, of Canton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Davis) Grimes, she was born June 19, 1930, in Canton, Ohio.

Donna was a member of Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church in Carrollton. She enjoyed decorating her house, reading her Bible, and writing letters to friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Clemson; sister, Nina Baker; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Vicky Peterson; and son-in-law, Roger Buxton.

Preceding her in death along with her parents was her son, Chuck Peterson; two daughters, Cheryl Buxton and Sherry (Richard) Lambert; sister, Naomi Kowal; and four brothers, Clayton, Wayne, Bill, and Bob Grimes. She was also preceded in death by her significant other, Dale A. Dively in 2010.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Bill Grimes officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.