Ernest P. Riley, Jr.

Ernest “Ernie” P. Riley Jr., 83, of Amsterdam, passed away at home Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A son of the late Ernest P. and Edith H. Riley, he was born June 3, 1940 in Steubenville, Ohio.

Throughout his life, Ernie was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed collecting artifacts, was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan, and a member of the Amsterdam Church of God.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were his wife, Beverly “Rusty” Riley; son, Scott Alan Riley; brother, Bobby; and sisters, Betty and Doris.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Rich) Burchfield; two grandchildren, Alan (Danielle) Nitz, and Lexi (Dustin) Goodwin; three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Sophia, and Tanner; brother, Glenn Riley, and sister, Laura Greathouse of New Cumberland, WV.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam with Rev. David Guess officiating.

Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Hopedale, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.