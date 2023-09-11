Thomas R. Standiford

Thomas Richard “Dick” Standiford, of Canton, Ohio, and a former Sherrodsville resident, who was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Scroggsfield, Ohio to Thomas and Nina (Palmer) Standiford, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home, Sept. 10, 2023.

As soon as he was able, Dick proudly enlisted in the United States Army, selflessly serving in the Korean War as part of the helicopter division. Once discharged from the service he was employed by Twin City Sewer Pipe for several years. He then found himself managing Gibb’s Chevrolet, while simultaneously starting his own business, Standiford’s CB Shop in Sherrodsville, which was also the local movie rental place. Ever the handyman, Dick even built his family home. Later on, he found a passion in driving bus for Conotton Valley Local Schools for more than 25 years and enjoyed being a part of the community and watching the kids grow. Dick was a great multitasker as he drove bus and turned that CB Shop into a car dealership. It was easy to see that he was quite the staple in the Sherrodsville community. He could be found in his down time taking your money playing poker or winning prizes trap shooting. He was always one with a quick-witted remark, a hardy laugh, and a tender smile. If you really wanted to see that smile, though, all you had to do was play a Waylon Jennings song. He was quite possibly Waylon’s #1 fan. Dick was also a proud member of the National Rifle Association as well as the American Legion post #32 in Beckley, West Virginia.

Dick definitely lived a rich life that he loved sharing with his wife, Jacqueline (Cooper) Standiford, whom he married Dec. 17, 1976.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Melanie Robinson (Jay Troyer) of Winfield, Ohio, Amanda Moore of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Brian (Gigi) Standiford of Bolivar, Ohio, Jane (Galen) Swartzentruber of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Susan (Gary) Knight of Newcomerstown, Ohio, Pamela (Troy) Hebert of Natural Bridge, NY, and Joe Hall of New Philadelphia, Ohio; grandchildren, Deana (Leon) Miller, Ben (Samantha) Robinson, Angela (Aaron) McDaniels, Mitchell Moore (Daniel Wagner), Jonathon Baker, Kara (Shawn) Ball, Kellie Baker, Alex (Kate) Standiford, Courtney (Jacob) Thomsen, Garrett Swartzentruber, Katelin Swartzentruber, Gage Swartzentruber, Richard (Callie) Kauffman, Douglas Kauffman, Ginny Hebert, Seth (Melissa) Hebert, Kyle Kauffman (Sarah Fox), Jamie (Misty) Cool, and Gary (Jen) Knight; 27 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Standiford; sisters, Marilyn Lalynsky and Dolores Parrish; infant daughter, Bonnie Standiford; and infant great-granddaughter, Andy Marie Thomsen.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Dan Parson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

