Herbert E. Neidig

Herbert Eugene Neidig, 92, of Sherrodsville, left behind his earthly struggles and entered his heavenly home Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Born in Robertsville, Ohio on May 15, 1931, he was the son of the late Max W. Neidig and Laura I. (Treash) Libert.

After completing his formal education, Herb served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as a mechanic and fuelman. Upon completion of his service, he worked as a mechanic and salesman at Carrollton Hardware and a heavy equipment operator with Puskarich Mining in New Cumberland. Additionally, he owned and operated Neidig’s Nursery and Greenhouse.

Herb’s faith was nurtured at Dover First Christian Church and First Christian Church of Malvern.

Herb is survived by his sons, Kevin (Mary) Neidig of Mineral City, and Jeff (Cathryn) Neidig of New Philadelphia; his daughter, Rebecca (Jeremy Brown) Neidig of Carrollton; grandchildren, Brittney (Dan) Jergovich, Jordan and Briana Neidig, Aaron (Ashley) Neidig, Natalie (Seth) Oldham, and Erica and Cheyanne Brown; and great-grandchildren, Adelynne, Amelia, and Anna Neidig.

In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in passing by his brother, Howard.

A private service will be held at Dover First Christian Church followed by burial at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Herb’s memory may be directed to the Carroll County Senior Citizens Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615; Dover First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622; or the First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644.

