Wandalee Brannon, 88, of Carrollton (Leavittsville), Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 9, 2023, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia, Ohio following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Mineral City, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Ewing) Aston.

Her husband, Raymond E. Brannon, whom she married Oct. 11, 1953, passed away March 3, 2017. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Thomas Aston; son-in-law, Leland Litchfield, and brother-in-law, John Bullock.

Wandalee was a 1953 graduate of the former Dellroy High School, of which she was honored as the class Valedictorian, and a graduate of the Timken Mercy School of Nursing in 1968. After nursing school, she was employed for a period of time at both Timken Mercy Hospital and Aultman Hospital. She ultimately accepted the position of Director of Nursing at Sunnyslope Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowerston, Ohio, from which she retired after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene. Following her retirement, she worked at the Carroll County Fair and the FFA Camp. She was also active for many years with the Carroll County 4-H organization. She and her husband, Ray enjoyed traveling to Florida. A devoted sports fan, she loved watching the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State basketball and football teams. She was fond of reading and engaging with her children and grandchildren in all of their activities. A caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by two sons, Charles R. (Cheryl) Brannon and Mark E. (Peggy) Brannon, both of Sherrodsville, Ohio; two daughters, Barbara L. Litchfield of Carrollton and Mrs. Sandra J. (Timothy) Eick of Olathe, KS; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Nancy) Aston of Carrollton; a sister, Phyllis Jean Bullock of Raleigh, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Julie Kelley and Pastor Rick Chappelle officiating.

Interment will follow in the New Cumberland Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Contributions in Wandalee’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, 7 Liberty St., Dellroy, Ohio 44620. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.