Brenda L. Harkless

Brenda Louise Harkless, 73, of Louisville, passed away Sept. 11, 2023.

She was born in Indiana, PA, March 28, 1950, to the late James and Irene Swailes.

Brenda married Carl R. Harkless June 13, 1998. Her family was her greatest source of joy where she could be found in the background admiring them.

Survivors include her husband, Carl, of over 25 years; her children, Debra (Thomas) Dibble of Dennison, Veronica (Oscar Addis) Ballew of Kensington, and Lester (Karen Lazar) Ballew of Canton; her stepchildren, Richard (Shauna Nickelson-Elliott) of Port Washington, Dessie Harkless of New Philadelphia, and Audrey (Gary) Ritchie of Sebring; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and her brother, James Swailes of Fairlawn.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parent and her stepfather, Lester Arthur Collier.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

The funeral will take place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Baxter Ridge Church Cemetery.