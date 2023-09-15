Barbara J. Kruprzak

Barbara Jean Kruprzak, 55, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at her home.

Born on July 18, 1968, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George and Rebecca Mae (Ohler) Campbell.

Barbara loved her grandchildren and her cat.

Preceding her in death, along with her parents, were her sister, Lana Rush, and two brothers, George “Butch” Campbell, Jr. and Richard Campbell.

Barb is survived by her son, Mike (Beth) Kruprzak; daughter, Nikki (Kenny) Pickens; daughter, Patricia (Mike) Kidd; son, Johnathan Kruprzak; six grandchildren, Clinton and Emily Kruprzak, Rebekkah Pickens, and Brooklyn, Riley, and Jackson Kidd; a sister, Rebecca Crank; and two brothers, Larry Campbell, and Rockie Campbell, Sr.

In accordance with Barb’s wishes, there will be no service.

Condolences and special memories of Barb can be shared with her family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

