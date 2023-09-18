Edwin B. Rector

Edwin Bruce Rector, 71, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Born Sept. 18, 1951, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of Edwin Odell and Marla Ruth (Stockdale) Rector.

Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed going fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He had a fondness for animals; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, including his grandchildren, whom he especially loved.

He is survived by his four sons, Derrick (Corrin), Craig, Jacob (Melinda), and Jared (Alexis) Rector; seven grandchildren, Siona, Finn, Teague, Jade, Derrick, Nola, and Kash Rector; mother, Marla Rector; and sister, Odette “Vonnie” Stanford.

His dad, Edwin Odell Rector preceded him in death.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Chuck Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.