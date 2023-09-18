Patricia E. Kelly

Our beloved mother, Patricia Ellen Kelly, unexpectedly passed away Sept. 14, 2023, at Salem Hospital.

Pattie was 71 years young.

Pat was the most amazing, loving, kindhearted woman who was always there for everyone.

Pat was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Canton, Ohio to Clifford and Mildred McKarns.

Pat graduated from the University of Akron with Honors with a B.A. in Social Work in 2000. Pat was passionate about and loved her job. She loved shopping with her grandkids and going to the beach with her family. She always looked forward to meeting up with her cousins for breakfast and friends for lunch.

Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Harsh; brother, Jim McKarns; niece, Darcy Leonard; granddaughter, Kendra Beth Neal, and great-granddaughter, Kamey Jade Gibson.

Pat is survived by her sister, Jane (Gary) Mardis; son, Kelby (Roni) Wafler; daughter, Heidi (Rick) Howard; and nephew, Jamie (Shawna) McKarns. Pat also had four step siblings, Tracy, Tom, Noreen, and Jerry, and many loving nieces and nephews. Pat is also leaving her pride and joy, her grandkids, Kelby Wafler Jr., David (Jaden) Tinlin, JC Howard, Ryan Neal, Margo (Jamie) Gibson, and Kurt Norman; great-grandkids, Kacie and Abby Neal, Hudson Gibson and soon to be baby, Tinlin; and her dog, Mike.

Pat was loved by all her friends and family and all that knew her. She was not only a pillar of her community but all the communities around her. She will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Maple Cotton Funeral Home in Kensington.

The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Bethesda Church Cemetery.