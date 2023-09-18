Ronald L. Kinsey Sr., 75, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Augusta to the late Thomas and Naomi (Wirebaugh) Kinsey.

He is a retired truck driver and U.S. Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean (Schmachtenberger) Kinsey; 4 children, Mary (Mike) Mumpire, Ronnie (Julie) Kinsey Jr., Jill Pitts, and Amy (Chris) Wandle; two sisters, Donna Tucker and Joan (Dan) Wickersham; brother, Donald (Kim) Kinsey; 14 grandchildren, Sammi (Drew) Devitt, Chelsea (Cody) Tristano, Jessi (Mark) Dillon, Emily (Jesse) Maple, Megan (Alex) Pitts, Maddy Pitts, Tyler (Beckey) Dodd, Kiley (Zach) Kinsey, Alex Wandle, Drew (Brittany) Wandle, Nic Wandle, Austin (Megan) Mumpire, Cheyenne Gonzalez, and Chauna McLain; 14 great-grandchildren, Braydon Devitt, Cady Dillon, Camee Tristano, Parker Devitt, Liberty Dillon-Palmer, Colton Mumpire, Callee Tristano, Waylon Pitts, Gianna James, Jazmine James, Kyler James, Brody Gonzalez, Everly McLain and Daryl McLain; and many sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Sally Simpson; and 4 brothers, Walt, Jim, Bill and Robert Kinsey.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.

