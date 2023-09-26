Elizabeth A. Tidrick

Elizabeth Ann Tidrick (Liz/Scottie) peacefully passed away Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at age 77.

Liz was born March 13,1946 in Cuputh, Perthshire, Scotland to Cornelius and Johan (Young) Hendry.

Liz worked at Firestone (Canada), McCoy’s, Art’s Jewelry, Walmart and retired from Southwest Airlines. Liz is a 59-year member of the Baillieston Chapter #234 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Baillieston, Scotland and a member and former President of the Minerva VFW Aux. #4120, as well as a member of the Malvern American Legion Aux. #375.

Liz is preceded in death by her loving husband, George E. Tidrick; son, Stephen Brydson and stepson Kerry Tidrick.

Liz is survived by daughter, Johan Brydson and son, Robert Brydson, both of Hamilton Ontario, Canada; two stepsons, Craig (Karen) Tidrick of Swanton, Ohio and David (Cindy) Tidrick of Toledo, Ohio; stepdaughter, Pamela (Kerry) Wozniak-Tidrick of Toledo, Ohio; ten grandchildren, David, Corey, Kelly, Todd, Brittany, Natasha, Robert, Shane, Cole, and Autumn, and many great-grandchildren.

Liz (Scottie) will be deeply missed by all. Liz was always the life of the party with her bubbly personality and enjoyed helping others.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Services will begin with Eastern Star services by the Carroll Chapter.

Burial will be in Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

All may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Best wishes only.