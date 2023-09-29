Evelyn M. Baker, 98, formerly of East Rochester, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

She was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Augusta to Ralph and Jessie (Ward) Sheckler.

She was a homemaker and worked in the payroll department at the Timken Co. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church and the Loyal Men and Women’s Sunday School Class. She graduated from Augusta High School as valedictorian in 1943.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Verne Bowman in 1968 and Ira Baker in 2011; son, Edward Baker; sister, Helen Pitts and a brother, Ward Sheckler.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann (James) Brown of Mechanicstown, and Linda Bennington of Carrollton; 4 sons, Brad (Regena) Bowman of East Rochester, Bob (Crystal) Bowman of Mechanicstown, John (Evelyn) Baker of Carrollton, and Richard (Darcy) Baker of Carrollton; 21 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and her longtime friend, Barb Edwards of Minerva.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Augusta Cemetery with Mr. Jason Jackson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.