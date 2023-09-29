Richard D. Mills

Richard Dale Mills, 90, of Jeromesville passed away Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Brookdale of Wooster.

He was born Aug. 16, 1933, to Frank and Frances (McConnell) Mills near Pattersonville, Ohio. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1951. He served two years in the United States Army with 18 months at Camp Fuji, Japan. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1957 with a degree in agriculture education. Richard taught vocational agriculture at Ansonia from 1958-1962, Parkway Rockford from 1963-1965, and Triway from 1965-1987. Many students received the state FFA degree awards and many also received the American Farmer degree awards. Three students served as state FFA Officers.

He was a member of the Ohio Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers, National Vocational Teachers. He served two years as the treasurer of the Ohio Vocational Teachers Association.

Richard is survived by his children, Kenneth (Lisa) Mills of Jacksonville, FL, Nina (Bill) Orem of Wooster, Glenn (Gaye) Mills of Celina and Rita (Donald) Gasser of Shreve; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis (Paul) Knoebel of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ruth VanMeter, John Mills, Ross Mills Sr., Carrie Wilson, Charles Mills and June Gascon.

Friends will be received Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster.

A private graveside service will be held with burial in Plain Lutheran Cemetery.

