Cheryl S. Gotschall, 70, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Aultman Compassionate Care.

She was born Sept. 3, 1953, in Canton to the late Cyril and Lenora (Martin) Gotschall.

She retired from the Minerva Post Office. She is a long-time member of the Minerva Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She is past Worthy Matron and 50-year member of Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the TOPS Club and delivered Minerva Community Meals and helped with the Methodist Church Produce/Food Distribution for 11 years. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1971.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Ann (Larry) Hawk Jr. of Minerva; brother, Donald (Patti) Gotschall of Minerva; 5 nieces and nephews, Butch (Christy) Hawk, Ryan (Beth Albaugh) Hawk, Marissa (Corey) Essick, Curtis Jays, and Justin Stalder; 4 great nieces and great nephews, Melah and Chanz Essick, and Logan and Lane Hawk.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Stalder.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Eastern Star Services 3:45 p.m.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, two hours prior to services from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.