Dianna I. Hardesty, 63, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

She was born May 24, 1960, to the late Donald and Bessie Davisson.

She married Jack D. Hardesty on Nov. 6, 1982. Dianna will be remembered for love of her family and her sense of humor. Her passion was watching her Steelers play. Dianna was a member of the Carrollton Wesley Community Church and was active in Loaves and Fishes community food pantry.

Survivors include her husband, Jack and her children, Robin (Nicole) Wilkin Jr. Brittany (Matt Collins) Hardesty; her brother, Robert (Tracy Todd) Davisson; two grandchildren, Aydyn Wilkin and Lucinda Collins; six nieces and six nephews.

Dianna was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Fred and James; and nephew, Derek Carson.

Calling hours will be at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in the Scroggsfield Cemetery.

