Billie Dawn Campbell, 60, of Kent, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at Lakeside Campground in Berlin Center, Ohio after a brief illness.

A daughter of Bill (Shirley) Campbell and Marcella (Bill) Myers, she was born March 3, 1963, in Canton, Ohio.

Billie Dawn had a fiery spirit and always put family first. She stood by her values and wasn’t afraid to put someone in their place. She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren, Juliet and Kol were her world. She enjoyed spending her time at Lakeside Campground with family and friends. You could find her at the table playing cards, around the fire, or in her Steelers gear watching the game. She was always laughing and encouraging others to have a good time.

Billie Dawn is survived by her son, Joshua (Darren) Lumley; daughter, Jamie (Steve) Dornack; grandchildren, Juliet and Kol; siblings, Lisa (Jack) Schandel, Monica (Tom) Marsh, Lori (Jeff) Fairless, Cathy (Danny) Maple, and Jimmy Shick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sibling, Kenny Shick.

Per Billie’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.