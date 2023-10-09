Evelyn F. Jones

Evelyn Fae (German) Jones passed away Oct. 7, 2023, at the age of 105.

She was born Aug. 18, 1918, to Okey and Mary (Shotwell) German on a farm outside Dellroy, Ohio in Rose Township, Carroll County, Ohio.

She was married to Floyd “Jack” Jones on Feb. 7, 1942. They are the parents of Karen Gray, David (Polly) Jones, and Daryl Jones of Dellroy.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband on March 21, 1986; her parents; her son-in-law, Francis Gray; and the following siblings and their spouses: John A. (Roberta) German, Marie (Richard) Moore, Norma (Donald) Roof, Orlo (Anna Mae) German, Dean German, and Earl Lynn German.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Mae (Robert) Westfall; sisters-in-law, Linda German and Twila German; nine grandchildren, Stacy Dunlap, Brad Gray, Jason Gray, Mindy Weiland, Aaron Jones, Kari Nusbaum, Kasey Jones, Jesse Jones, and Harmony Bartoe and 16 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was an active member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church, serving on the administrative board and as a trustee. She also held membership in the Carroll County Historical Society where she took on the role of “school marm” in the one room schoolhouse. She was a past member of the administrative board of the Carroll County District Library, the Carroll County Retired Teachers, Ohio Education Association, and the Carrollton Book Club. Evelyn served as a trustee on the board that constructed the Dellroy Community Hall and helped well into her 90’s with cooking and serving the dinners to financially maintain the building until it was turned over to the village of Dellroy.

Evelyn graduated from Dellroy High School in 1936 and Mount Union College in 1939. After 25 years of teaching, she retired from the Carrollton Exempted Village School District in 1976. Her first teaching experience was at Magnolia High School and later, high school, seventh, eighth, and ninth grades at Dellroy. She was known for her emphasis on diagramming sentences and her love of history.

Calling hours will be held at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Funeral services will be held at the Dellroy United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 1 p. m. with pastors Carolyn Baker and Kenneth Ogg presiding.

Burial will be in Union Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to the Dellroy United Methodist Church, PO Box 172, Dellroy, OH 44620 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.