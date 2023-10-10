Rusty A. Wilson, 54, a lifelong resident of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly in his home Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

He was born Oct. 27, 1968, in Canton, Ohio to Roy Wilson and Judith (Miller) Abel.

Rusty was a 1987 graduate of Carrollton High School. He enjoyed watching Ohio State Football, and loved spending time with his children and granddaughter. In the face of adversity, he taught us that strength is not solely measured by physical prowess but by the courage to confront life’s obstacles. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his father, Roy (Mary Ann) Wilson; mother, Judith (Miller) Abel; daughter, Sidney (Casey) Wilson; son, Avery (Kelly) Wilson; granddaughter, Persephone Rich; two brothers, Rodney and Randy Wilson; and sister, Suzanne Graef.

Preceding him in death were his beloved grandmother, Beulah Wilson, and brother, Richard Wilson.

Funeral visitation with service will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, with visitation from 4-6 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Service to follow immediately after.